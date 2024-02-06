A former deputy headteacher who was found with hundreds of indecent images of children, and had threatened a 16-year-old girl with revenge porn, has been banned from teaching.

Daniel Sim, 42, who worked at Kingsthorpe College in Northampton, was convicted in 2021 after being found with "indecent" images of children, and "extreme pornographic" images with animals.

He had shared some of the images.

He also threatened to post a sexual image of a 16-year-old girl online, a teaching watchdog said - although he was not convicted for this.

Sim worked as a deputy headteacher at the Northampton school from April 2017 until he was dismissed under investigation in May 2019.

In court, he was sentenced to a 24-month community order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Now, the Teaching Regulation Agency has banned Sim from the profession indefinitely.

He will not be able to teach in any school, sixth form college, or children's home in England.

The watchdog said Sim's actions were "calculated and motivated".

It said his actions "did not appear to involve a pupil or a colleague" at the school, but were relevant to his profession.

The ex-teacher told the watchdog that since his arrest, he had “taken every possible action to understand and address his behaviour and ensure that it does not happen again”.

But the Teaching Regulation Agency said Mr Sim had only started courses relating to his behaviour whilst being investigated.

The agency's report read: "In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Sim shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

