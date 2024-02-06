Tributes have been paid to a teenage footballer who died in a car crash at the weekend.

Sam Parsons, 17, who played for Cornard United U18s, died when his Ford Fiesta hit a tree late on Saturday night in Sudbury in Suffolk.

Cornard United issued a tribute on their social media, describing the teenager as "a stalwart" of the team, which is managed by his dad Jem Bird.

The club said: "Thoughts and love go out to the family at this incredibly difficult time and the club offers its full support."

Cornard United said a minute's silence would be observed before the next game.

Tributes also came from across the football community, with clubs across Suffolk, including Ipswich Town, passing on their sympathies.

Neighbouring club AFC Sudbury also sent their condolences, adding that they would observe a minute's silence before their reserve team play Cornard next Tuesday.

Essex Police said officers were investigating after a Ford Fiesta hit a tree at Sudbury Road in Sudbury on Saturday at 11.15pm.

They said specialist officers were supporting the family.

Officers said it was not believed any other vehicles were involved in the crash and that they were continuing to investigate.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote incident 1277 of 3 February."

