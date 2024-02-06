A cancer patient has praised the King's bravery in opening up about his diagnosis, as well-wishers gathered at Sandringham to prepare to welcome back the monarch.

King Charles is expected to return to his Norfolk estate to recuperate after starting his treatment in London.

He also met Prince Harry in the capital before heading back to Sandringham with the Queen, on the anniversary of Accension Day - the date his late mother became Queen, and a day she always spent at the estate.

On Tuesday, royal well-wishers had gathered to offer their messages of support to the King.

Chris Harris, 54, said: "I had prostate cancer diagnosed myself a few years ago so this is all hitting quite hard to be honest but I wish him luck."

The IT consultant, who lives near Sandringham in West Norfolk, said he was a big supporter of the Royal Family and that his first thought on hearing the news was for Prince William, whose wife the Princess of Wales is also recovering from an operation.

The King and Queen attended church in Sandringham on Sunday Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Mr Harris was diagnosed in lockdown at the age of 50 and said it was essential that people sought help for anything troubling them.

"People think if they've got problems getting up in the night or problems going to the toilet they they shouldn't talk about them, but it saved my life.

"I had to have major surgery and I was changed forever but I am still here. It's definitely one of the things people shouldn't be afraid to talk about."

He added that the King was brave to go public and he hoped it would encourage others to speak up.

"If the King will talk about it, then anybody should so it's an encouraging thing to do and I'm really happy he has done that."

Others visiting the royal residence in West Norfolk on Tuesday were quick to voice their support for the monarch.

Retired Philip Wright, 74, visiting from Northampton with his wife, said: "I think it's really good that he's big enough and brave enough to come out in the open and say he's got it."

Royal fan Kathleen Ashington, 71, said the news had been a surprise.

She said: "Shocked, shocked without a doubt. We know he's not a young man but he's our king."

Kathleen Ashington and Christine Harris said they were shocked at the news of the King's diagnosis Credit: ITV News Anglia

Her friend Christine Harris, 70, said she hoped the king would be given the time and space to get better.

Marion Timbers, 68, who lives five minutes away, said she was shocked "but one in two of us will get it".

"Hopefully everything will be fine with the correct treatment. And he's fit and healthy - that makes a huge difference I think," she said.

She added that the royals being open about their health was a good thing and might encourage other people to come forward.

Her friend Jane Hatley, 74, said her message to King Charles would be: "I hope all goes well, and get well soon."

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, a spokesperson said the King feels "wholly positive" about his treatment and will "continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual".

The monarch has already started a schedule of regular treatments and is said to be receiving expert medical care from a specialist team.

He is returning to Sandringham on what was always a significant day for his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

She always spent 6 February at the Norfolk estate, quietly marking the day her father George VI died and she acceded to the throne.

The late Queen and Prince Philip posing in the grounds of Sandringham to mark the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Credit: PA Images

