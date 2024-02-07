A blackmailer who demanded a father to pay his debts by selling his children's Christmas presents has been jailed.

Shaun Wheeler, 33, from Peterborough, was trying to recover a £490 debt, but tripled it to £1,500 when the victim failed to pay.

On December 16, he threatened to go to the man's home and "flatten" him, saying he didn't care about his family and was not scared of the police or going to prison.

He told the man to get the money within two hours, giving him three options: rob a Post Office, steal from his family or sell his children's Christmas presents.

The victim managed to repay the £490 four days later, but Wheeler then demanded the extra "interest".

Wheeler, of Allexton Gardens in Peterborough, was arrested and denied blackmailing the man.

But he later pleaded guilty to the charge, and has been jailed for more than two years.

Cambridgeshire Police's DC Lloyd Davis said: “Wheeler’s behaviour was menacing and unfair.

“His victim was left genuinely scared for his safety, and that fear remains today even now Wheeler is behind bars.

“The man has been left scared to answer his door or go outside after dark. I hope the sentence imposed gives him some closure and serves as a warning to others about how seriously both the police and the courts take blackmail.

“I would urge victims of blackmail to come forward to police. As this case demonstrates, we will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

