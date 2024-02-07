An armed burglar attacked three teenagers, even kidnapping one, in a spate of raids.

18-year-old Aidan Bird broke into three homes over the course of three weeks in February last year.

In the first raid on February 10, he was armed with a machete and smashed up a home in Somersham. He left a teenager unconscious, and then left with mobile phones and designer clothing.

The next day, he and 19-year-old Jaylen Harradine broke into another home.

The pair, who were c arrying a machete and a kitchen knife, stole from the property and kidnapped a 17-year-old boy.

They drove the boy to a remote location near Warboys, Cambridgeshire, and then attacked him in a ditch, before mugging him.

Two weeks later, Bird then locked a 17-year-old in a garage - claiming the victim owed him money.

Bird, from St Ives, was jailed for seven and a half years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

His associate, Harradine, was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Det Con Rebecca Neville, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Bird is a dangerous individual who, along with his associates, went on a rampage using extreme violence to terrorise their victims.

“I hope that these victims can now feel safe within their community.”

