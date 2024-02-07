A Bulgarian national in urgent need of dental treatment said it was cheaper for him to fly home to get help, after failing to get an NHS dentist in England.

Plamen Boyanov lives near Diss on the Norfolk/Suffolk border and has been waiting for an NHS dentist for six years.

When he realised he needed urgent treatment he realised he had no choice but to go home.

"I had to go back to Bulgaria" he said.

"Even with the airplane tickets that was cheaper to go there than use a private dentist here."

It comes as the Government unveiled its plan to improve the state of NHS dentistry. In 2023, the number of dentists offering NHS dental care fell by 121.

The Dental Recovery Plan will offer up to 240 dentists £20,000 to work for three years in under-served areas "where recruitment and retention of dentists is difficult".

A new dental van service will also be introduced for coastal and rural communities.

But Mark Jones from the campaign group Toothless in England told ITV News Anglia that the plan is "too little too late."

"The announcement today won't fix NHS dentistry. Children are still going into hospital having their teeth extracted. People are still carrying out DIY dentistry. Pliers used to pull out their own teeth.

"This is not a Dickensian novel. This is 2024.

"It is all too little too late. It does not tackle the real issues around the reform of the dental contract, of access for rural communities, coastal communities.

"Oral health of the nation is in peril."

Campaigners warn the announcement is 'too little too late.' Credit: ITV News Anglia

NHS England figures show that in 2023, 54% of children in England had been seen by a dentist in the last twelve months. For adults, that figure was 40%.

Ara Madani is a principal dentist at the Diss Health Centre in Suffolk.

The practice helped NHS patients opening for three days over Christmas just to treat those on the NHS. They saw over 2,500 patients in the period alone.

Mr Madani told ITV News Anglia that he is not impressed with the new cash incentives.

"To recruit a dentist is absolutely horrendous so difficult but also for a one-off payment for a dentist to deal with this huge amount of work, it doesn't really work.

"We need proper funding" he added.

"The cost of material has risen. Now from April the minimum wage is going up, so all NHS dentists will absolutely struggle.

"it is absolutely heartbreaking. We are forced to turn patients away."

