The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision have paid tribute to him as an "incredible personality taken far too soon".

Bradley Roberts, 30, from east Cambridgeshire, was riding a purple Kawasaki motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai in Littleport in Cambridgeshire on 31 January.

The collision happened on the A1101 Mildenhall Road, at the junction with Mile End Road, and Mr Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Robert's family paid tribute to a “fantastic husband, father, brother, son and friend”.

They said: “While he will be remembered as the wonderful, caring man and kind soul who would do anything to help anyone in need, he will mostly be remembered for his witty sarcasm, loyalty, intelligence and perfectionism.

“He was captivating and hilarious to be around, and there was never a dull moment in his presence.

"His dedication, passion and love is unmatched. He was an incredible personality who was taken way too soon. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

The driver of the Qashqai, a 64-year-old woman from the Brandon area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 24 April.

Anyone with information about the crash or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference 35/8205/24.

