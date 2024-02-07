The son of a woman who died after being attacked by two dogs have paid tribute to her, describing her as "loving and caring" and saying her "memory will live forever".

Esther Martin, from Woodford Green, London, was attacked at a property in Hillman Avenue in Jaywick in Essex on Saturday by two XL bully dogs.

Ms Martin – who was visiting her 11-year-old grandson at the time– died at the scene.

Paying tribute on social media, her son Paul Martin said "Love you lots mum. Sleep tight. Until we meet again. Your memory will live forever."

Other family members described her as "lovely and caring... always joking having a laugh".

"[She] had the most cheeky laugh, we will always remember her that way," they added.

It comes after a rapper whose dogs killed Ms Martin said he did not believe XL bullies were aggressive - and would never have bought them as pets if he had.

Ashley Warren said Esther Martin had come to the house to look after his son while he went to London to film a music video. Credit: Ashley Warren/Instagram

Ashley Warren told The Sun the dogs had ruined his life and his son's and he would like to see the breed "wiped out".

Mr Warren was arrested by police on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and was released on bail until March.

Police officers have praised the bravery of neighbours and family members who fought to save Ms Martin from the dogs, by trying to fight them off.

Ms Martin's daughter Sonia said she believed her mother had been trying to break up a fight between some of the six puppies at the address when the two adult dogs attacked her.

They were destroyed by police who arrived at the scene "within minutes" and tests are being carried out to establish their breed conclusively.

