Two dogs which killed a pensioner at the weekend were XL bullies, police have confirmed.

Esther Martin, 68, died at an address in Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex on Saturday.

The two dogs were destroyed at the property by specially trained officers.

Tests have since been carried out by Essex Police to determine the breed of dog.

Ms Martin – who was visiting her 11-year-old grandson at the time – died at the scene.

Ch Supt Stuart Weaver said: “I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair.

“XL Bully is not a breed of dog in itself, but a sub-category of the American Bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

“It requires a police-trained dog expert to examine the physical features of the dog against specific measurements, in line with the guidelines published by the government.

“A forensic post-mortem was also carried out by a veterinary scientist and through this combination it was confirmed that the dogs were XL Bullies."

Ms Martin's daughter Sonia said she believed her mother had been trying to break up a fight between some of the six puppies at the address when the two adult dogs attacked her.

Police say a 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences remains on bail until 5 March.

They are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

