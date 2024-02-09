The family of a woman who was heading off on holiday to celebrate her 40th birthday when she was killed in a collision on the M25 have paid tribute to her.

Zoe Hawes from Canvey Island, Essex, was killed after a van that police had earlier been pursuing collided with three vehicles between junctions 22 and 21A - Watford and St Albans.

No police vehicles were involved and they had stopped pursuing the van prior to the collision.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

As a matter of course, the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is now investigating.

Its initial enquiries found that the van was travelling the wrong way on the M25 when the collision occurred.

In a tribute to Ms Hawes, her family said: "Zoe was a role model to everyone and the centre of our family.

"She was a friend to many, a very much loved mum, step mum, sister, aunt and lovely young nanna.

"She was very much looking to go on holiday to celebrate her 40th with her husband - sadly a holiday and birthday she didn’t get to celebrate.

"We are all trying to pull together as a family and are devastated to lose Zoe in this tragic way."

Essex Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

