An unscrupulous landlord has been fined for renting an outbuilding to a family of nine people - after housing officials had ruled it was too small for even one person.

Tariq Khan, 61, defied a banning order set out by Peterborough City Council's housing standards officers who first visited the property in Clarence Road in 2016.

They found the building to be too small for one person, in a poor condition, and discovered hazards including inadequate fire and safety measures, lighting and ventilation.

The council served an order prohibiting the building to be used for residential purposes.

In October 2022, housing officers attended the property again and discovered a family of nine people - including five children - were living there.

Khan, of Wilberforce Road, Peterborough, was convicted at Peterborough Magistrates' Court for failing to comply with a prohibition order under section 32 of the Housing Act 2004.

He was fined £2,000, ordered to pay £2,000 costs to the council and an £800 surcharge.

The building is now empty.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Housing Growth and Regeneration said: "This prosecution should serve as a warning to the small minority of landlords who put their tenants at risk and flout the law.

"Landlords play an essential role in providing safe, warm and healthy homes to the residents of Peterborough.

"We will take enforcement action under the range of powers available to us if we discover landlords who flagrantly disregard the law."

