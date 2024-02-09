The last member of a group of escapees, who sparked a nationwide police manhunt when they broke out of an immigration centre, has been jailed.

Eight men fled in different directions after escaping from Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre in Bedfordshire in April 2023.

One escapee managed to flee more than 100 miles before finally being caught in Huddersfield, west Yorkshire. It took several weeks to round up the men.

The group escaped during a riot at the centre. They fled through a side door while staff were dealing with the trouble.

Arnold Lleshaj, was jailed yesterday for playing a part in the disorder at the centre in the build up to the escape. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and criminal damage.

Lleshaj pleaded guilty to violent disorder and criminal damage and was jailed for 22 months. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

In total 13 men, eight of which were escapees, have now been jailed - with a combined sentence of 21 years. Five other men were unsuccessful in their attempt to break out and were detained by officers at the scene.

Three of the group were found in the capital. Rizah Koza, was found outside a coffee shop in Colindale, North London on 4 May. Searches at the property he was staying in found cocaine and cannabis with a total value of £120,000.

Bilbil Bodini and Enia Shima were also found in houses in the London area. Another man, Mariglen Coha, 32, was found asleep in a house in Huddersfield.

The other three men all handed themselves in to police stations.

The last of the group to be caught, Ervin Morati, was discovered at a coffee shop in Watford on 15 June.

Det Chief Insp Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a dangerous and brazen escape attempt by men who were awaiting deportation.

“This behaviour was completely unacceptable and a flagrant breach of the law.”

