A stolen van which collided with three other vehicles, killing two people, was travelling in the wrong direction on the M25, a police watchdog has found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after four vehicles were involved in the crash at 4am on Sunday.

Hertfordshire Police had been pursuing a white Citroen Dispatch van, which was reported as stolen, but called off the chase before the crash happened between Watford and St Albans.

A woman, who was travelling in one of the other vehicles, died on Sunday and on Tuesday police confirmed a man had also died.

Hertfordshire Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The IOPC having conducted early inquiries has confirmed that at around 3.40am police officers in a marked vehicle spotted a van, which had been reported stolen, travelling on the M1.

Officers activated their vehicle’s lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver.

After they failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit but this was abandoned shortly afterwards because it was deemed it too risky, said the IOPC.

There was another pursuit of the van shortly before 4am on Breakspear Way in Hemel Hempstead but this was also abandoned a few minutes later.

Around half an hour after the initial sighting the van was then spotted by police for a third time, on this occasion travelling on the wrong side of the M25 motorway.

The officer followed the van on the correct side of the road but did not activate the vehicle’s lights or sirens.

At 4.08am, the van was involved in a collision with three other vehicles on the M25 between junctions 21a and 22 closing the road in both directions for several hours.Two people died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the van was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Essex Police said they were gathering and reviewing evidence as they pieced together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are gathering police dashcam footage, officers’ body-worn video footage, motorway CCTV and all police call logs and radio transmissions.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Given that police officers were pursuing one of the vehicles before the fatal collision, it’s important that we independently investigate the actions and decision-making of the officers involved. “We will ensure that our enquiries do not impede the police investigation, and we will keep those involved regularly updated.”

