A police officer has been stabbed while trying to arrest a man suspected of threatening petrol stattion staff with a knife.

Thames Valley Police said the officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however he has now been discharged.

The attack took place in Milton Keynes in the early hours of yesterday morning after a man went to the BP Garage at the Wavendon Service Area on the roundabout near the A421 and Newport Road.

He ordered staff members to give him cigarettes. When they refused, he threatened the staff with a knife. He then headed to the Shell Garage on the roundabout near V11 and H6 where he threatened a taxi driver.

When police arrived to arrest him, the officer was stabbed.

A 23-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of a class B drug, assault on an emergency worker and inflicting grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Chief Inspector Matthew Sulley, said: “These incidents will understandably cause concern amongst our communities and as part of the Command Team in Milton Keynes, it disappoints me that some still feel they can walk our streets armed with weapons and threatening violence.

“I am immensely proud of the officers involved in this incident who courageously stepped towards danger where others may have stepped away. No one should end up in hospital simply through doing their job. "

