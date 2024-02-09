A Rolls Royce worth £250,000 was among six high-end stolen cars recovered by police from an industrial unit.

Officers from Essex Police's stolen car squad also tracked down an Aston Martin valued at £70,000 in the raid.

Essex Police said the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was found in North Benfleet, near Basildon, on Monday just 24 hours after it was stolen.

Officers also found the Aston Martin DB11 at the site, along with a £40,000 Mercedes AMG GT, a Range Rover Vogue and two vehicles that were in storage containers – a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Alphard.

Four of the cars were stolen from across Essex and two were stolen from the London area.

All six vehicles were intact.

An Aston Martin DB11 was also discovered at the unit, along with other high-end stolen cars. Credit: Essex Police

The force’s stolen vehicle intelligence unit led teams from the operational policing command and Basildon local policing team on the raid.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that more vehicles had been through the site, with an estimated total value of just under £1m.

Ch Insp Dan McHugh said: “This was a great piece of work by all those involved.

“In just 12 hours from information being pieced together to obtaining a warrant, teams from across the force worked together to recover six high-value cars."

O fficers will now work to track down the people responsible for the thefts.

The stolen vehicle squad is dedicated to identifying and targeting stolen car thieves.

Essex Police said the squad recovered more than 700 stolen vehicles last year.

Many are stolen to order and shipped overseas after being hidden in containers.

