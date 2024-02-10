The body of a family's pet cat has been found with her head missing, lying on a grave in a cemetery.

A member of the public found the female ginger cat on a grave near March cemetery in Cambridgeshire on 6 January and took her to the vet for further examination, said the RSPCA.

The vet believes the head was removed surgically and after death, rather than the cat having died from another cause and it being taken by a wild animal.

The RSPCA is investigating.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff said: “Sometimes in cases like this, the animal has died from other causes, such as being hit by a vehicle, before a wild animal finds it and takes the head.

"However, like the vet that examined the cat’s body, we do suspect this could be suspicious as the cut happened after death and appears surgical and made with a sharp tool and the vet feels it is unlikely to be an animal attack which is why we are not ruling out other possibilities.

“The location of where the poor cat on a grave was found is also suspicious.

“I’m very keen to hear from anyone with any information about what happened to this poor cat and my heart goes out to her family.”

The owners of the cat have been contacted by the vet.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know