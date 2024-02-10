Play Brightcove video

Emergency services on the scene at the evacuation of Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire.

A leisure park is being evacuated, with 900 motorhomes affected, and has now been closed after overnight flooding.

Firefighters were called to Billing Aquadrome near Northampton just after 4am on Saturday, 10 February, after the nearby River Nene flooded.

It comes just weeks after the park was evacuated because of flooding.

Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire when it previously flooded in January 2024. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander Andy Luxton who was helping the evacuation confirmed 900 mobile homes had been affected and water was at its highest at knee high level just after 10am.

He said: "Billing Aquadrome is closed due to flooding from the River Nene. The fire service is in attendance to assist on site staff with evacuation action of the vulnerable.

"Billing Aquadrome is monitoring water levels along with partner agencies and will provide further updates to residents as soon as possible.

"Work is ongoing to achieve full evacuation of the site. People are being taken to the reception are of the site and being advised to leave."

He said firefighters were working with paramedics, police officers and environment agency staff.

Billing Aquadrome was approached for comment but on Saturday 10 February it posted on its Facebook page: "Following the flood warning that was announced last night, unfortunately we can confirm the river banks have breached and water levels continue to rise on the park.

"Please ensure that you remain safe and do not attempt to return until it is safe to do so.

"We continue to monitor this closely and as soon as we have any update we will be sure to let you know as soon as possible."

A Environment Agency flood warning remains for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks as well as one at nearby Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Park and some properties from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington.

Flood warnings are also in place for the River Nene in Wellingborough area and in total there are around 12 flood warnings in the Northampton and Bedfordshire area.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said there was one flood warning in place in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

