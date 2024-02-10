A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorist was killed in a three-car crash.

The incident happened just after 6.30am on Saturday, 10 February on the A10 Buntingford Bypass in Hertfordshire.

It involved an Audi, Porsche and Nissan and the Audi driver died at the scene, according to Hertfordshire Police.

The male victim's next of kin has now been informed.

The road is closed between the London Road roundabout and A507 Baldock junction while officers carry out investigations.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Nicholas Kane from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordsgire Road Police Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this very difficult time.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"I’d like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it."If you have a dash cam fitted, please check your footage as you may have captured something that could assist with our investigation. If you have any information, please email Nicholas.Kane@herts.police.uk."

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

