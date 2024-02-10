A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house.

Essex Police discovered a woman in her 60s seriously injured in Readers Court, Great Baddow, on the edge of Chelmsford, on Friday 9 February.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was found after police were called to nearby Dorset Avenue at around 2.30pm on Friday after reports of a suspicious man.

After speaking to the man they visited the Readers Court property.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Chief Supt Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don’t speculate.

"We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman’s death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our enquiries.

"I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days. And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.

"I’d ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact."

Anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via @CrimestoppersUK on X.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...