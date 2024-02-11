Play Brightcove video

Sophie Wiggins reports from Stockham Pelham in Hertfordshire for ITV News Anglia

The family of a woman at the centre of a kidnap and murder mystery for more than 50 years said they have fresh hope that they may finally get closure.

Muriel McKay was snatched in 1969 after being mistaken for the then-wife of media-mogul Rupert Murdoch and her family held to ransom for £1m at a farm in Stockham Pelham, Hertfordshire.

Two men were jailed for murder but Ms McKay's body was never found.

H er family claim police had agreed to search for her remains at the farm thanks to new evidence that had come directly from her abductor.

Muriel McKay was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch's wife and kidnapped in 1969. Credit: PA

Ms McKay, the wife of Mr Murdoch's right-hand man at the time was mistakenly kidnapped on 29 December 1969.

She was taken by two Indo-Trinidadian, brothers Arthur and Nizam Hosein, who sent ransom demands for £1m for her release.

Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of killing and kidnapping Muriel McKay. Credit: Library

The farm was searched at the time and again in 2022, to no avail.

Police said up until now there was not enough evidence to search it again.

However, Ms McKay’s daughter, Dianne McKay, and grandson, Mark Dyer, travelled to Trinidad and visited Nizam Hosein, who was deported there after his release.

When asked about the whereabouts of their relative he pointed on a map to where he said Ms McKay's body is - explaining that it was “two feet from the hedge”.

Rooks Farm near Stocking Pelham, where Muriel McKay was killed in 1969. Credit: ITV Anglia

The family believe that police should now return to the site and look for the remains of Ms McKay's body.

Her grandson, Mr Dyer said: "Catherine Goodwin, the senior investigating officer, she used the word - not my word - 'compelling'.

"[She said] 'This is compelling I think, we have reached the bar for obtaining a warrant and going back and digging up, it's just now we need to go back and do it properly and sensitively.'"

A Met Police spokesman said: "We will now review and assess this information to determine the next steps in our investigation.

"We understand how frustrating and difficult this matter has been for Muriel’s family and are still working to recover her remains.

"We remain in contact with the family and will keep them updated.”

It is understood the current owners may have built a barn over the area that police may need to search.

The family said they were hopeful that officers would follow up on Mr Hosein's information and they hoped to be able to finally put their loved one to rest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know