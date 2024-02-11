A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in an Essex home.

Sebastian Compton, 47, of Readers Court in Great Baddow, Chelmsford, was arrested on Friday 9 February and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday 12 February.

The arrest was made after police officers found a woman in her 60s with serious injuries in a property in Readers Court on Friday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found her after being called to nearby Dorset Avenue in Great Baddow at around 2.30pm to reports of a suspicious person.

Det Chief Supt Rob Kirby, from Essex Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "I’d like to reassure those living in the Great Baddow area that there is no wider threat to the community.

“Although we have secured a charge, our investigation continues.

“I’d continue to ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue, to get in contact.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, you are urged to contact the police.

