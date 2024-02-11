Two men have been arrested after a fatal crash near the A14.

The three-vehicle collision took place at around 8.05am on Saturday 10 February, on the A45 eastbound between the Raunds roundabout and the A14 in Northamptonshire.

It involved a yellow Ford Fiesta, a black Toyota Avensis and blue VW Passat.

The Toyota and Fiesta were both travelling eastbound while the Passat was travelling westbound, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A passenger from the Fiesta – a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and officers have arrested a 30-year-old man who was driving the Fiesta and the driver of the Toyota Avensis, a 34-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone with information should email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

