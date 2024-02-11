A playful dog was rescued by emergency services after falling more than 30m down a farm's water well.

Cora, a three-year-old Patterdale terrier, was chasing game on a farm in Great Chesterford in Essex when she ran into a disused building containing the well.

Firefighters from Essex Fire and Rescue Service's urban search and rescue team and Saffron Walden fire station went below ground to rescue her.

The teams ventilated the well and lit the scene so that trained firefighters could be lowered to collect the frightened pup.

Specialist teams from Essex Fire and Rescue Service rescued a dog which had fallen 30 metres down a disused well in Great Chesterton, Essex. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

After being brought back above ground she was checked over by a vet and found to have suffered no injuries.

Station manager Kev Jenner said: “I cannot praise the crews enough for this complicated rescue.

"The teamwork, dedication and professionalism was outstanding. We’re so glad Cora was rescued safely and completely unharmed.”

Cora the dog back in her owners arms surrounded by the rescue teams of Essex Fire and Rescue Service Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

