The family of a father who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to him, thanking him for being a "remarkable, inspiring role model for us to look up to".

Thames Valley Police discovered Calvin Babatunde, 48, at a property on Fen Street, Milton Keynes, just before 7pm on 25 January.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

A post-mortem revealed he had been stabbed in the neck.

Mr Babatunde's have paid tribute to him, calling him a "dearest dad".

The tribute said: "Thank you for the optimism, positivity, kindness, friendliness, love, laughter and care you brought to everyone’s lives.

"Thank you for being a remarkable inspiring role model for us to look up to.

"Thank you for teaching us to live life with joy, kindness, courage and patience.

"We are in so much pain that you have been taken away from us in such a manner, at such a young age.

"A senseless act of violence that you of all people didn’t deserve."

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, on suspicion of murder.

The woman was released without charge, but officers were given extra time to question the man at the end of January.

A 57-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail until April.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to recent contact it had with the victim.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...