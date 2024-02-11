Work has begun to assess the damage and return people safely to a flood-hit leisure park.

Approximately 900 motorhomes at Billing Aquadrome near Northampton were affected after the nearby River Nene burst its banks just after 4am on Saturday 10 February.

Northamptonshire firefighters and police, as well as Environment Agency representatives and staff from West Northants Council, supported the park management team to evacuate the park.

Cars outside the Billing Aquadrome which was evacuated on 10 February because of flooding from the River Nene in Northamptonshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service station commander Andy Luxton, who was involved in the operation, said people were immediately taken to the reception area for safety and no-one was injured.

In a update on Sunday, West Northamptonshire Council leader Jonathan Nunn said: "Council staff left the site at 11pm last night having settled residents with emergency beds and hot food and thankfully there was no additional flooding overnight.

"This means that Billing Aquadrome’s management has today been able to start assessing the situation, bringing in electricians, and taking the first steps towards moving residents safely back into their homes as soon as possible.

"The immediate emergency response has now ended but we’re continuing to liaise with the Environment Agency to monitor the situation and we will continue to support the site’s management and residents by keeping overnight resources such as camp beds on standby at the site.

"We’d like to thank all partners involved including the Red Cross, police and fire service for all their assistance with the evacuation and supporting."

Billing Aquadrome was approached for comment but has not yet responded.

However, in a Facebook post on Sunday directed to licence holders, it said: "If you had electric prior o this flood you are now able to safely return to your unit.

"Those of you who are still without electric will be updated as quickly as possible as to when you are able to return.

"Please be mindful of the works still being. carried out on park and to stay aware of the health and safety on site."

Flooding on Mill Lane, Little Paxton, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The flooding took place after the region was hit with heavy rain.

One of the areas hit by flooding this weekend was the village of Little Paxton near St Neots in Cambridgeshire where Mill Lane near the River Great Ouse was flooded on Sunday.

It was recently repaired after a big storm just weeks ago which lifted some of the road surface.

