An illegal immigrant who was found hiding behind £45,000 worth of cannabis plants in a suspected drug factory has been jailed.

Alger Cepele, 30, was arrested at a house in Wellingborough on 8 December hiding in a back bedroom with more than 300 plants around him.

Police found plants spread across several rooms on Shearwater Lane. They also came across a weekly planner which contained a watering schedule for the drugs.

Three mobile phones and drug-making equipment were also discovered by officers.

Cepele, who said he came to the UK in the back of a lorry from Albania, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to producing a Class B drug.

In a statement, Cepele said he was made to live at the house and look after the plants as a condition of him being helped into the country.

Det Con Craig Copeland, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "People may think that the production of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don’t realise is those at the top of the chain make very large sums of money from producing and distributing the drug, while often exploiting vulnerable people at the same time.

"We will continue to act on information and concerns raised by our communities to disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to others."

