A rapist who identifies as a woman has been sent back to prison for breaching rules imposed to protect the public.

Freddie Millar, 31, who also uses the name Xenia Jade Millar, was issued with a sexual harm prevention order after being convicted of raping a woman in 2017.

The sex offender, previously from Northampton, was required to abide by strict conditions to stop him reoffending after leaving prison in September.

The conditions included telling police about any new relationships, any new social media accounts or any new computers bought to access the internet.

However, when police spontaneously visited Millar in December they found a laptop and a woman at his home who claimed to be in a relationship with him.

Neither the laptop nor the relationship had been disclosed to police.

Then on 22 January, Millar was once again visited by the team who monitor sex offenders.

They discovered a mobile phone with multiple social media accounts which had not been disclosed.

They also found conversations which suggested Millar had once again formed relationships that police had not been told about.

As a result, Millar was charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order and breaching notification requirements.

After pleading guilty to both offences at an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court in December, Millar returned to the same court last week and was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

Det Con Will Corlett said: “Registered sex offenders are very closely managed by our team and I want to be clear that any breaches are dealt with robustly.

"We do not give second chances or ‘the benefit of the doubt’ - anyone who breaches their order is charged and brought before the courts with a view to sending them to prison.

“I’m pleased to see Millar jailed as it means the streets of Northampton are that little bit safer.“

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...