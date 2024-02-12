Bafta-winning actor Suranne Jones has become the president of a north Norfolk theatre, having visited the venue several times on visits to the region.

The Vigil and Doctor Foster star announced her new role at Sheringham Little Theatre on her social media channels.

Jones, 45, rose to fame as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street and has gone on to star in primetime TV dramas, winning scores of awards in the process.

The collaboration between the Gentleman Jack actor and the theatre came after several visits to the region.

The actor was reported to have visited the theatre in October 2023 and then posted a picture of herself eating fish and chips in nearby Cromer in November.

Posting on Instagram, Ms Jones said: "When we first visited the area I was excited to see Sheringham still had The Little Theatre and it wasn't long before we started coming along.

"Theatre in rural areas is so important, not only for audiences to see shows they may not be able to easily access, but also for young people who may not have an outlet for their creativity."

As well as her Bafta win for playing the titular Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster, Jones also has two British Soap and National Television awards for her acting.

Sha said: "My early years in theatre gave me not only discipline, but a real sense of belonging.

"It taught me the importance of sharing stories , understanding different experiences and points of view, it sparked conversation and social skills."

The actor's company, TeamAkers Productions Ltd, which she co-owns, will also become patrons of the theatre.

Posting on Instagram the theatre said it was "honoured and excited" at Jones' involvement and teased: "Be Vigil-ant - stay tuned to our social media channels and website for more details and photos coming soon."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know