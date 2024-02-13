A man who shot his best friend in the leg following a row over a lift home has been found guilty of attempted murder.

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries, and has subsequently had four surgeries, following the incident in Shoeburyness, Essex, in May last year.

Adam Valli had been at a nightclub with the victim in London on 13 May.

After the initial argument, Valli then threatened to "blast" the victim in a series of phone calls and texts.

Things escalated further when Valli chased his friend down the A127, eventually cutting in front of the victim's car and ordering him to get in.

While both men were in the car, Valli pulled out a gun and threatened to take the victim to outside his mother’s house where he planned to shoot him.

Bullets on the ground after the shooting. Credit: Essex Police

The two men then got out of the car on Frobisher Way, where the victim was shot in the leg.

Before driving off, Valli told the victim he was going to bleed to death.

In a bid to evade the police, Valli attempted to change his appearance by shaving off his hair and beard, but was arrested at his home on 19 May.

Following a three-week trial at Basildon Crown Court, Valli was found guilty of attempted murder, and will appear on 8 April for sentencing.

“It was very clear that Valli acted in a cowardly fashion following a perceived slight, arming himself with a gun before shooting the victim," Det Insp Yoni Adler said.

"The victim’s injury was life-threatening and he has since had to have four surgeries to repair the damage. He is extremely lucky to be alive and I hope that he is able to move forward from what happened to him."

