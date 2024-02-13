A registered sex offender has become the first person in England and Wales to be convicted of the new offence of cyber-flashing.

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, of Basildon in Essex, sent unsolicited photos of his erect penis to a 15-year-old girl and a woman last week, the CPS said.

He was reported to police by the woman who took screenshots of the image on WhatsApp.

Hawkes admitted two charges of sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation, at Southend Magistrates’ Court.

He is the first person to be convicted of cyber-flashing, which became an offence on January 31 this year as part of the Online Safety Act.

Victims who report the offence are entitled to lifelong anonymity.

Hawkes is due to be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on March 11.

“Cyber-flashing is a grotesque crime and the fact we were able to deliver swift justice for the two victims shows the new law is working," Sefer Mani, from CPS East of England, said.

“Everyone should feel safe wherever they are and not be subjected to receiving unwanted sexual images.

“I urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of cyber-flashing to report it to the police and know that they will be taken seriously and have their identities protected.”

Hawkes was previously convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, as well as exposure, last year, and will be a registered sex offender until November 2033.

