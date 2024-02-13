A family have paid tribute to their "blue-eyed boy" after he was killed in a car crash at the age of 19.

Reece Armer died when his Suzuki Swift left the road in Desborough, Northamptonshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Armer's car was the only one involved in the crash, which happened on Harborough Road near the Travel Plaza Hotel.

Police said the car had been travelling towards Desborough from the direction of the A6 when it left the road and came to a stop on grass near the hotel.

Mr Armer died at the scene.

His family said their lives had been "shattered forever" and that he would be sorely missed by his family and friends.

“You were our blue-eyed boy. You had become a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of you and your life has ended far too soon," they said.

“Until we meet again. Forever 19.”

Northamptonshire Police said they would still like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or had dash cam footage of the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

