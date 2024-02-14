An employee who befriended a wealthy couple poisoned them with the opioid Fentanyl in order to benefit from a fake will he wrote after their deaths, a court heard.

Stephen and Carol Baxter were discovered sitting lifeless in their armchairs by their daughter on Easter Sunday, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Jurors were played the recording of the 999 call made by their daughter Ellie when she found them at their home in Mersea Island in Essex last year.

Luke D'Wit, 34, is standing trial for their murders in a case which opened on Wednesday.

During the call, the couple's distressed daughter Ellie told the emergency services she could see her parents through the window sitting lifeless in armchairs, apparently with blue hands.

The court heard D’Wit, who worked with the couple and prosecutors said was "like a son" to them, had befriended them over the previous decade.

Prosecutors told the court he had written an alternative will on his phone a day after the couple were found dead.

The home in West Mersea where Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The will contradicted an earlier document made by the couple, who were in their 60s, in the presence of a solicitor - making D’Wit the director of their bathmat company Cazsplash.

A post-mortem toxicology report found the drug fentanyl in both Mr and Mrs Baxter’s bodies.

Their deaths were initially treated as unexplained but D’Wit was later arrested and a bag containing fentanyl patches was found.

D’Wit claimed the bag contained his grandfather’s belongings after he had recently passed away and said he should have returned the patches.

Police said opened patches from the same manufacturer and batch were later discovered at the Baxters' home, the court heard.

He denies two murder charges.

The trial, expected to last six weeks, continues.

