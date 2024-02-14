An impatient van driver who left a motorcyclist a wheelchair user for life after he overtook on a blind bend has been jailed.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Daniel Westbrook, 59, was overtaking four cars and two cyclists on the wrong side of the road at Hadleigh in Suffolk when he hit the motorcyclist head-on in August 2022.

The victim, who was 41 and had just got engaged, was left in hospital for nearly a year and said his life had been "ruined in a split second".

The court heard Westbrook had been driving his red VW Caddy van in Pond Hall Road when he hit the black Suzuki bike.

Westbrook, formerly of Monks Eleigh, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard he had been forced to take a different route home after a crash on the A1071.

Witnesses said traffic had been moving slowly behind two cyclists, with a queue of approximately five to six vehicles behind on the winding road.

Westbrook pulled out to overtake three to four cars and the two cyclists while approaching a right-hand bend.

The rider of the motorcycle – who was aged 41 at the time of the collision – was travelling in the opposite direction towards Hintlesham.

He was left with nowhere to go when faced with Westbrook’s van coming towards him on his side of the road.

"Ruined in a split second"

On impact, he was catapulted into the air and landed on his back, breaking his spine and other bones and immediately losing the feeling in his legs.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance and remained in intensive care for several weeks. In total, he spent 10 months in hospital.

The court heard his spinal cord injury was so severe he will never walk again.

Westbrook was arrested at the scene, having admitted to witnesses that he wanted to get home faster and that he drives too fast.

Det Con Kelly Dale said: “Daniel Westbrook’s completely selfish and dangerous actions on that day have had a devastating impact on the victim and his loved ones.

“He has changed forever the life of an active man who enjoyed participating in numerous activities and travelled extensively.

"He had only become engaged to his fiancée one month beforehand and in his own words ‘everything was ruined in a split second’ as a result of Westbrook’s mindless decision.

"The impact is not just a physical one, but has also had a psychological affect and financial ramifications with the loss of his job."

Det Con Dale added: “To make such a dangerous driving manoeuvre on a winding country road is incomprehensible and all just because he wanted to get home a few minutes quicker."

Westbrook was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail. He was also disqualified from driving for six years and four months and will be required to take an extended retest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know