A Championship football club has become the latest to announce that safe standing will installed at its home ground from next season.

Norwich City revealed the Lower Barclay, Thorpe Corner, and a portion of the away supporter area of the club's Carrow Road stadium will be revamped over the summer.

The club has signed an agreement with company Ferco who have also carried out similar projects at fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers, as well as Scottish giants Celtic.

Executive director Zoe Webber said that the decision to progress with the work had come after "engaging conversations" with fans.

She also added that any season ticket holders who didn't want to stand would be offered the chance to move.

Norwich fans who don't want to stand will be offered the chance to move. Credit: PA

“Safe standing is something we’ve been keen to implement at Carrow Road for some time, but it was important that we properly consulted our wider fanbase and the relevant safety authorities," she said.

“We also understand that safe standing may not be for everyone and we’ll do our utmost to accommodate supporters in other areas of the ground should they wish.”

Safe standing allows supporters to stand for the duration of matches in allocated zones behind a rail.

It has been successfully implemented on the continent in Germany, while Premier League leaders Liverpool opened new safe standing areas at Anfield at the start of this season.

Championship clubs Southampton and Swansea City have also recently announced similar plans.

Standing in the top two leagues of English football was banned in August 1994 following the Taylor Report, which was ordered in response to the Hillsborough disaster.

