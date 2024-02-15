Play Brightcove video

Look inside Iordatti's van compartment where the seven migrants were placed

A people smuggler put the lives of seven migrants in jeopardy as he crammed them in a "horrendously overcrowded" van compartment for hours as he entered the country.

Valeriu Iordatii packed the group inside the Citroen van on a ferry journey from the Hook of Holland to Essex on 16 December.

He claimed he had "no idea" that there were people in his van compartment when it was discovered by Border Control at Harwich port, despite them being directly above his head.

Six Vietnamese and one Syrian migrant were inside the one-person sleeping compartment, which the Home Office described as "tiny and inhumane".

Iordatii, 24, was jailed for three years for facilitation and illegal entry into the UK at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday. He could be removed from the country following a Home Office referral.

Iordatti claimed he was delivering furniture in his van after he met up with an old friend in Paris. He then collected the vehicle from a petrol station before heading to the Dutch port.

Five of the migrants discovered were deemed illegal immigrants and were returned to the Netherlands.

Two claimed asylum upon entry.

Michael Tomlinson, the Minister for Illegal Migration, said: “People smugglers don’t care if their passengers live or die, as long as they pay.

"Our message is clear – if you put lives at risk, you will face the full weight of the law and we will ensure you leave the UK as soon as possible."

Chris Foster, a deputy director at the Home Office, said: “This shocking case shows that people smugglers are going to increasingly extreme lengths to make their money.

“If anything had happened on that ferry, seven people would have been unaccounted for and trapped."

