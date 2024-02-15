A sinkhole on a dual carriageway is causing traffic disruption as engineers investigate what happened.

The sinkhole was found on the A11 near Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon, between Babraham and Six Mile Bottom.

National Highways said the second lane on the northbound and southbound carriageways were closed as it worked to investigate the cause.

It led to delays on the A-road and the closure was expected to remain in place for several days.

Lane closures are in place on the A11 near Cambridge after a sinkhole was found. Credit: National Highways

The agency said the sinkhole was mainly under the central reservation but it also spread on to the road.

It said early indications suggested a drain could have collapsed, or it could be a geological issue.

The uncertainty means engineers are unsure whether a full closure of the southbound carriageway is needed.

To avoid fully closing the carriageway, the authority has cut back vegetation so engineers can access areas that need investigating.

Craig Sowden, National Highways operations manager in the East, said: “With capacity already reduced on the road we are doing everything we can to keep the two remaining lanes open.

“At this stage we need to establish what has led to the sinkhole so we can plan how we address the issue and get the road fully reopened and operating at its normal capacity. "

He continued: “Our advice to road users would be to avoid the area or allow extra time for your journey if that is not possible."

