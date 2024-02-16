Play Brightcove video

A seasoned marathon runner is putting a cool twist on her attempt at the London Marathon - as she aims to complete the distance while carrying a fridge.

Laura Bird from St Ives hopes to run the 26.2-mile course in less than six hours.

She previously ran 10 marathons in 10 days, but this will be her first with a kitchen appliance on her back.

"I am very passionate about health and fitness, but also pushing boundaries and inspiring other people to do the same," said Ms Bird.

"It's about trying to be the very best you can be, and being more than you were yesterday. I think that's a good way of putting it."

Last year Royal Marine Sam Hammond set a world record for the fastest marathon carrying a household appliance in 4 hours 52 minutes.

Ms Bird is hoping to set a record by becoming the fastest woman to complete the challenge.

Her first test will be the Cambridge Half Marathon in March, before the London Marathon in April.

Laura Bird is raising money for the children's charity Rays of Sunshine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Laura's partner Amanda Papworth said: "This'll be her 22nd marathon and she's trained so hard.

"She's got the determination and she's up to 13 miles already. So she's halfway through her training to do 26.2 miles.

"She's very resilient, very headstrong and there's nothing that she won't do."

Ms Bird hopes her attempt will raise as much money as possible for the children's charity Rays of Sunshine.

"What I'm suffering for is so much bigger than my suffering," she said.

"The charity, the community, the positivity that we're creating - I always remember that.

"So I don't mind the suffering. It's a bit of a mind game as it always is with these things, but it's not easy."

Laura Bird training for the London Marathon while carrying a fridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

