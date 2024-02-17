A Thai restaurant has been prosecuted after inspectors discovered a widespread infestation of cockroaches.

The Lek Thai in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk was temporarily shut down after being served with an emergency hygiene notice in November 2022.

A court heard how the kitchen and storage areas were dirty, with flooring and equipment covered with congealed, greasy deposits.

There were an extensive number of dead cockroaches on the floor and on equipment.

The restaurant on Marine Parade also had a large hole in the ceiling exposing electrical wiring and insulation.

The business was closed for 10 days until the infestation was controlled, and cleaning completed.

Since re-opening further inspections have noted a marked improvement in hygiene standards and the business received a food hygiene rating of three out of five.

The restaurant was covered with congealed, greasy deposits. Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The owner of the business, Seetrang Ltd, was prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The company pleaded guilty to food hygiene charges and was fined £15,000, with an additional £2,000 for victim surcharge costs and £1,827.74 costs.

Councillor Paul Wells, from Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Great Yarmouth has many excellent food businesses that work hard to meet the required standards of food hygiene, however there are unfortunately some occasions where some businesses fall short of the standards required.

" Food premises that fail to follow proper hygiene procedures are putting public health at risk, and Great Yarmouth Borough will not hesitate in taking action against those that break the law.

"I hope that the action we have taken will send out a clear message to all businesses of the need to operate hygienically and the council's commitment to protecting residents."

