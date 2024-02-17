Play Brightcove video

Residents living in two blocks of flats have spoke of their "shock" and fears of being "homeless" after the council told them the buildings will have to be demolished because they do not meet fire safety regulations.

The council, which owns the buildings in Sycamore Field in Harlow, has said there is no alternative to demolition as remedial work would still leave them uninsurable.

A total of 54 households will be affected, including Ian Thurlow, who lives in one of the flats.

He said: "I basically rebuilt it with my friends, we put in a new kitchen, nearly £5,000, I thought I was going to be here for another three to four years - we are all shocked.

Ian Thurlow told ITV News that he is "shocked" at the decision. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"The biggest problem is I don't know how much money they're going to give me for the property and when I'm going to get the money.

"So I can't even start looking to what I'm going to do next. I don't know how much I'm going to get, the timeline, I don't know where I'm going to go.

"I could be homeless for a few months until I find somewhere because as everyone knows it takes three to four months to find somewhere and I can't offer anything at the moment so I'm stuck in limbo."

Mr Thurlow lives in one of 54 homes at Sycamore Field. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Combustible material was found in the external walls of the two blocks of flats on Sycamore Field during checks by Essex Fire and Rescue Service in 2020.

The checks were carried out in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The service then issued enforcement notices but the council said that even if the work was carried out there was no guarantee it would pass a fire safety inspection.

In a statement Harlow council said: "The moving out process will take place gradually over several months, with council tenants given the highest priority band for other council homes and receiving financial compensation.

"Leaseholders will be fully compensated so they can buy or rent another home. We are committed to also supporting the private renters where we can."

