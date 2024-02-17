A holidaymaker has been jailed for knocking unconscious a Good Samaritan who tried to stop him fighting with his partner - then kicking the victim in the head 13 times.

Ethan Thaine, 21, and his partner were on holiday in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk in September 2022 when they got into an argument outside a hotel which was overheard by the victim.

When the 55-year-old tried to intervene, Thaine punched him in the head four times, knocking him to the ground and then kicked him unconscious before kicking him 13 more times.

Thaine, of Cheedon Road, Taunton, Somerset, was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

Police labelled Thaine's actions "cowardly and completely unacceptable".

After being called to Wellesley Road, officers managed to piece together what had happened by speaking to officers and getting hold of key video evidence.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

He suffered a serious injury to his right eye, eight fractures to his face, nerve damage and facial disfigurement.

After his arrest, Thaine declined to give his version of events and was later charged.

Norfolk Police said the victim had "made a positive recovery but is still suffering the physical and physiological effects of the assault".

Sgt Steven Lee thanked the victim and witnesses involved, and said: “This was a horrific incident and we are pleased that Thaine has been given a lengthy custodial sentence.

"The assault was unprovoked and one of the worst acts of violence I’ve seen in 14 years of policing.

"Kicking another person in the head whilst they are unconscious on the ground is cowardly and completely unacceptable," he said.

“This sentence shows that acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to convict those responsible.”