Princess Royal visits anti-knife crime campaigners in Welllingborough

The Princess Royal got to see a demonstration of a bleed control kit on a visit to an anti-knife crime campaign group.

Princess Anne was in Wellingborough to meet volunteers from Off the Streets North Northamptonshire (NN) and heard from those affected by knife crime.

Off the Streets NN co-founder Ravaun Jones gave a demonstration of a bleed control kit and a knife amnesty bin.

The Princess Royal, dressed in a tweed jacket, said it was “nice” to see the bleed control kits “become more available”.

Off the Streets NN has placed 203 bleed kits across Northamptonshire, with four of these having been used to save lives in emergency situations.

She unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit to the hotel – which is used by Off the Streets NN for meetings.

Mr Jones said he started Off the Streets NN because of the “tragic” death of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday, who was fatally stabbed in August 2021.

He added: “Previously before that, there was quite a lot of stabbings going on throughout our community.

“However, we just felt like if we could act as a community, and help the authorities as well, then maybe there can be a massive amount of change.”

Off the Streets NN co-founder Ravaun Jones gave a demonstration of a bleed control kit Credit: PA

The 13 amnesty bins placed across the county by Off the Streets NN have resulted in 3,000 knives being discarded.

The Princess also presented certificates to individuals who had supported the organisation and listened to two local schoolchildren read out pieces they had written on knife crime.

In his piece, Taylan Jones, 13, said: “I can’t even go out to the park or any public place for that matter without my parents fearing that I may not make it back home.

“It’s getting worse. And if we don’t act upon it now, we will have a dangerous society.”

Princess Anne meets supporters of Off the Streets Credit: PA

He added: “We need to bring back youth centres as it gives children a reason to stay off the streets and focus rather than wreak havoc.”

Tiffany Pettit, 14, said in her piece: “We need people to be educated so they can be more thoughtful, sympathetic and smart.”

She added that she wished children growing up in Wellingborough could “feel safe in their environment”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know