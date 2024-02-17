A son flew into a rage and stabbed his mother in the head with a fork in a row over how loud he was playing his music, said police.

Thomas Walsh, 39, attacked after his mother took away a speaker from him because it was too noisy.

He stabbed her in the head with the fork and pinned her to the floor, demanding she hand over her phone.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Walsh, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years.

Cambridgeshire Police said Walsh's mother was attacked at her home in Landbeach near Cambridge, and only managed to get free after throwing her phone across the room.

She fled to a neighbour's house and called police, but when officers arrived Walsh had left in a car she had not given him permission to drive.

He was pulled over and arrested by police in Cambridge after reports he was driving recklessly with a damaged door, a shredded tyre and a dog in the passenger seat.

At court, Walsh was also banned from driving for three years. He was also handed sentences for other offences including shoplifting, threatening behaviour and dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

PC Alec Cunningham, who investigated, said: “Walsh’s erratic behaviour towards his own mother left her fearing for her life, while his driving could have caused serious injury to himself and other road users.

“He has shown himself to be violent, aggressive and unpredictable and I hope he gets the help he needs while in prison to change his behaviour.”

