A woman at the centre of a ten year domestic abuse ordeal has issued a message of defiance to her tormentor.

The woman, who is not being named for legal reasons, said: "I am not a victim, I am a survivor."

Her comments come after the man behind a decade of violent threats and intimidation was jailed for three years.

A court heard how Liam Middle, of Welland Avenue, Chelmsford, made his victim fear for her life - even threatening her with a sledgehammer. Despite sending more than 1,500 messages specifically telling him to ‘go away’ and to ‘leave her alone’, Middle persistently stalked and harassed her. Middle, 40, was arrested on 26 January 2024 and later charged with making threats to kill, stalking, malicious communications, as well as breaching a non-molestation order.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, as well as an indefinite restraining order. Speaking after Middle’s sentencing, the woman involved said: “I don’t sleep properly most nights and when I do I have nightmares. I’m fearful of leaving the house on my own now and even doing the simplest things alone. “I had to run away to protect myself from him. I went through almost 10 years of abuse. “Despite all this I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor. “The restraining order is amazing news. It’s right that he’s gone to prison, but his custodial sentence is short so to know the restraining order is in place after is important." She also praised the role of Essex Police, saying their support had made a 'huge difference'. Speaking after sentencing, PC Karen Scott said: “The most important thing in any incident is that we take every possible step to make victims safe, and feel safe. “It takes an immense amount of courage to report incidents of abuse. Middle showed a constant disregard for those around him and tried to control others with his violent behaviour. He will now reflect on that behaviour in prison."

