A woman whose body was found in a river has been named by police, as they appeal for help to trace her last known movements.

The body of Katherine Corrie, 49, of Northampton, also known as Katy, was found in the River Nene near Mill Lane in Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday, February 11.

Police say while her death is not currently being treated as suspicious, they are asking for the public’s help to complete a timeline of her last movements.

In particularly, they are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Katy between the early hours of Thursday, February 8 and 8am on Sunday, February 11, to get in touch.

Det Insp Tony Kennedy said: “First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences are with Katy’s family, loved ones and friends at this desperately difficult time.

“To ensure we can give them the answers they need about what has happened to Katy, we are asking anyone who can help us close the final remaining gaps in our timeline to please get in touch.

“Our investigation has already received excellent support and information from people who know and love Katy, and I would like to thank all those who have been in touch so far as your assistance is much appreciated.”

