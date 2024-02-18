A new campaign has been launched to warn road users of the deadly toll on wildlife caused by drivers who throw rubbish from their vehicles.

The problem is so bad that the RSPCA and National Highways have teamed up to warn thousands of animals are being lured to their deaths.

Nationally, the RSPCA has received more than 10,000 reports of animals harmed by litter in the last three years.

It said some are tempted to the roadside by items such as apple cores and fruit peel which, according to research, many people do not even view as litter.

Campaigners also say highways bosses and local authorities are failing in their duty to keep the road network clean.

Figures show thousand of animals are being injured and killed every year, with many getting their heads caught in discarded cans or bottles.

A hedgehog injured after getting its head caught in a can. Credit: RSPCA

At the RSPCA's wildlife centre in East Winch in Norfolk they care for many of the animals injured by discarded litter.

Geoff Edmond, lead wildlife officer for the RSPCA, said: "Things like hedgehogs, foxes, badgers will come along and get stuck in cans.

"We get animals trapped in plastic bottles but that's probably only the tip of the iceberg - the ones that get reported.

"What we see is if we leave litter with food which smells, that attracts wildlife - becoming a roadside restaurant. And it's something we can all change."

A squirrel eating rubbish found by the roadside. Credit: RSPCA

Campaigners claim highways bosses and local authorities are also to blame for failing to deal with roadside litter. Clean Up Britain founder John Read is even pursuing National Highways in court, alleging breaches of environmental law."It's an appalling sight. You really do have to wonder what goes through peoples' minds. They're treating it like a rubbish tip, many people," he said.

"The big problem we've got in this country is there's no enforcement. The government doesn't seem to care, councils don't care.

"They're letting down the people of this country but most of all we're letting ourselves down. At the end of the day it's people who drop this litter. They're the ones who should be shamed and severely punished."

Litter strewn along the side of the A12. Credit: ITV News Anglia

National Highways insisted it was complying with its legal duties, but said littering was a social problem which must be tackled collectively.

Ivan Le Fevre, from National Highways, said: "We have people out there virtually every day. Those people are working in a dangerous environment.

"Protecting them might slow down the travelling public as we have to close lanes and those people would be better doing other jobs, keeping people moving on roads.

"If the litter wasn't there in the first place, that would be the best solution."

