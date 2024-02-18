Two people have been arrested after police officers were assaulted and strangled while responding to a call.

The officers were sent to reports of an assault involving three people in North Station Road in Colchester shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

It was claimed that two men were assaulting a third man.

An officer who was closest to the scene saw two people running from the area.

When he caught up with them he was assaulted and strangled. Police believe the officer lost consciousness.

Both suspects then attempted to continue to run away.

When a second officer arrived, an Essex Police Special, he too caught up with the suspects and was attacked and strangled from behind.

Extra police officers arrived and two people, a man aged 37 and a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and intentional strangulation.

Both officers were taken to hospital but have now been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: "Policing is rightly scrutinised by the public, given the responsibility the role requires but very often what the public do not see is selfless, brave officers literally running towards danger to do their job.

" They do that all-through the day, late at night and in the early hours of the morning so the rest of us don’t have to.

"Their families expect to them to come home safely from their shift and last night, there were two very worried families.

"One of the officers involved in this incident is an Essex Police Special. Whilst he is trained to the same level as a regular officer, he is not paid for his work; he volunteers his time and we are lucky to have him and his many Special colleagues across the force."

Essex Police says it believes both incidents were witnessed by people passing by.

The force is urging anyone with information to please come forward today.

