An unlicensed chemist who mailed thousands of prescription pills and medications to customers around the UK has been jailed for six years.

Christopher Depp, also known as David Jones, illegally sold the drugs from his home in Chelmsford in Essex where he posed as an online pharmacist.

Police discovered more than 50,000 prescription pills and tablets stashed in boxes around his Wood Street property.

Depp, 49, ran a sophisticated operation, advertising the sale of controlled drugs across social media platforms and messaging apps.

He used fraudulently obtained bank accounts to accept payment from his large customer base.

Depp admitted drugs offences and was sentenced to six years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Det Inso Frazer Low, from Essex Police, said: “This was an unusual case, whereby the drug supply operation served customers looking to obtain – in the main – prescription drugs.

“This doesn’t make the operation any less dangerous. These drugs should only have been accessible and available to those who had seen their doctor and obtained a prescription.

“Depp had no regard for the quantities consumed, or the reasons for their consumption.

"This was not a service for those in need, it was run as a business preying upon often vulnerable people seeking medication for their illnesses, putting them at risk."

