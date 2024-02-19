A man accused of poisoning a wealthy married couple using the drug fentanyl created a fake identity as a theatre producer to gain the trust of their daughter, a court has been told.

Luke D'Wit, 34, developed multiple fake identities including a solicitor to convince the family members that the will he had written was real.

He is accused of murdering Stephen 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, whom he had worked for and befriended, the court heard.

Chelmsford Crown Court previously heard he had created a false identity of a doctor from Florida, and a “support group of false identities who were also sufferers of Hashimoto’s”, the thyroid condition from which Mrs Baxter suffered.

Listen to the audio of the 999 recording played in court. Some viewers may find this content distressing

One of those characters had a sister called Jenny, who claimed to be a theatre producer and could help the couple's daughter, Ellie Baxter, 22, with her career as a vocalist.

In text messages, Jenny asked Ms Baxter to send her recordings of herself singing, which she then recorded at her parents' house with the help of D’Wit using his microphone.

Ellie Baxter told Chelmsford Crown Court Jenny said she was setting up a new business and needed a vocalist. Jenny would arrange recording sessions and vocal coaching for her in London.

They exchanged multiple messages daily, including childcare arrangements and dietary preferences for the planned visit.

Ms Baxter told the court it was "embarrassing" to have believed the deception and that she thought Jenny was there to help.

Jenny responded to the news of their deaths with a message saying “Oh no my darling sweetheart I’m so sorry”.

D’Wit denies murdering the couple.

The trial continues.

