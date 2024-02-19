An investigation has been launched and a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the unexplained death of a woman in Northampton.

Police were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue at 8.40pm on Saturday after a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, has not yet been formally identified. A forensic post-mortem took place on Sunday.

House-to-house inquiries were carried out and a scene guard remains in place with officers expected to be at the address over the next few days while the investigation continues.

Det Insp Simon Barnes said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts are firmly with her family and friends at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the wider community, however while I would like to reassure members of the public that we are confident this is an isolated incident, we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, and we would encourage anyone who has any information that they believe is relevant to this investigation to please get in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...