Police have searched a body of water after an empty boat belonging to a man last seen a week ago was found abandoned in reeds.

David Cubberley's dog had earlier been found nearby on land at Hickling Broad in Norfolk, and taken to a vet.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Sunday, 11 February and concerns were raised for his welfare on Saturday, shortly after 3pm, when the vessel was discovered.

It was seen floating in reeds around half a mile from where it is normally moored, near the Pleasure Boat Inn.

Norfolk Police said they were concerned for his welfare and searches took place on Sunday on Hickling Broad with assistance from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the coastguard and Hemsby lifeboat.

Mr Cubberly is described as white, of slim build with shoulder length white hair.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesman for Hemsby Lifeboat said: "Although a Good Samaritan recovered the man's boat and another individual found his dog, our collaborative efforts with the police and coastguard yielded no results during the search.

"Our team was divided, with some members conducting a waterborne search while others assisted in the ground search. As nightfall approached, we were stood down, with the potential of resuming the search the following morning if necessary."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 271 of 17 February.

